Overview of Dr. Candice Greenan, MD

Dr. Candice Greenan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Florence, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Greenan works at McLeod OB/GYN Associates in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.