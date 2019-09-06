Dr. Candice Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candice Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Candice Ho, MD
Dr. Candice Ho, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
-
1
UCLA Behavioral Health Assocs11318 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions (310) 596-7085
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Candice Ho has been my son's pediatrician since he was born for 16 months. She is professional, knowledgable, and as kind as an angel to our son and us. Every time we visited her, she tried to answer every question of us patiently and in great detail. She replies emails timely and answered my medical questions via email to her best knowledge, even there was a question about my nephew in China. She tried her best to accommodate us for our same-day appointment when some unexpected situation happened to us. We are so lucky to have her as our son's pediatrician! Thanks, Dr. Ho!??????????
About Dr. Candice Ho, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
