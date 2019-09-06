Overview of Dr. Candice Ho, MD

Dr. Candice Ho, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.



Dr. Ho works at UCLA Health West LA Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.