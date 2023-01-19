Overview

Dr. Candice Jantz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Jantz works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.