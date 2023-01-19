Dr. Candice Jantz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candice Jantz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Candice Jantz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Jantz works at
Locations
-
1
Plano Texas Health Presbyterian6124 W Parker Rd Ste 336, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 265-4190
-
2
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.4401 Coit Rd Ste 201, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (469) 980-2727
-
3
Jean Murray Gerhard MD PA6130 W Parker Rd Ste 106, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 468-8158
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jantz?
I have had great experiences with Dr Jantz, nurses and the office personnel. I think it is interesting that those leaving negative reviews do not leave their names. It is a very busy practice. I became her patient when Dr Zopolski retired, I am glad I am her patient.
About Dr. Candice Jantz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1023227717
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jantz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jantz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jantz works at
Dr. Jantz has seen patients for Hernia, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jantz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jantz speaks Spanish.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Jantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jantz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.