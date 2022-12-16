Overview of Dr. Candice Lovato, MD

Dr. Candice Lovato, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgefield, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Lovato works at Physicians For Women in Ridgefield, CT with other offices in Danbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.