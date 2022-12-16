Dr. Candice Lovato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candice Lovato, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgefield, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Physicians For Women38 Grove St Bldg B, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 438-3322
Physicians for Women90 Locust Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 792-5005
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
This was a routine visit for mammo & pap. Check in was quick and easy. Mammo was done in less than 10 minutes, the technician was pleasant and encouraging during the whole process. The nurse was nice too and Dr. Lovato was the best in making me feel comfortable, given the awkward nature if the visit. She's warm and conversed with me and it never felt robotic. I highly recommend Dr. Lovato
About Dr. Candice Lovato, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
