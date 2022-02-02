Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Candice Meyer, DO
Overview of Dr. Candice Meyer, DO
Dr. Candice Meyer, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Meyer works at
Dr. Meyer's Office Locations
Warren Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology6465 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Meyer is fantastic! I found her after we learned that we were pregnant in 2019. She is kind, knowledgeable and very attentive at every appointment. I always feel like she is truly listening, she asks thoughtful and useful questions, she makes her patients feel comfortable and I never feel rushed at appointments. I’m so happy I did my research when looking for an OB-GYN and found her.
About Dr. Candice Meyer, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1437412087
Education & Certifications
- Osteopathic Medical Education Consortium of Oklahoma - Teaching Health Center
- Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Meyer accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
