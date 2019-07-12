Dr. Candice Teunis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teunis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candice Teunis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony.
UT Physicians Orthopedics - Sugar Land15035 Southwest Fwy # 1, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 486-7000
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony
. I don't think I would have ever been able to play to the level that I previously played at before the car accident (and breaking my wrist) without the unbelievable care of Dr. Teunis. She actually listened to me and didn't just try to get a big paycheck and took a very conservative route and has told me that I will probably experience some pain in my left wrist for about 6 months as the wrist grows stronger but after that she said it will be like it never happened. I do not write a lot of reviews online or give a lot of compliments because I believe people should just naturally do their job the right way and I am always extremely busy with work. So in summation for me to take the amount of time it took to write this out of my day should serve as how unbelievably impressed I have and am with Dr. Teunis. 5 stars isn't even enough more like 10 stars.
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Teunis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teunis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teunis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teunis has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teunis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Teunis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teunis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teunis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teunis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.