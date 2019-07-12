Overview of Dr. Candice Teunis, MD

Dr. Candice Teunis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony.



Dr. Teunis works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.