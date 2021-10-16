Overview of Dr. Candice Wood, MD

Dr. Candice Wood, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.