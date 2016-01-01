Dr. Norberto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Candido Norberto, MD
Overview
Dr. Candido Norberto, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from BAYONNE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Norberto works at
Locations
Candido Norberto MD106 Fort Washington Ave Apt 1B, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 568-4390
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Candido Norberto, MD
- Family Medicine
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1811103880
Education & Certifications
- BAYONNE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norberto accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norberto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norberto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norberto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norberto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norberto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.