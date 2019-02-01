Overview of Dr. Candilee Butler, MD

Dr. Candilee Butler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Butler works at A Woman's Place Inc. in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.