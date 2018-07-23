Dr. Candis Lovelace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovelace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candis Lovelace, MD
Overview of Dr. Candis Lovelace, MD
Dr. Candis Lovelace, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance.
Dr. Lovelace's Office Locations
A New Leaf Plastic Surgery4400 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 380-1087
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lovelace is great plastic surgeon. She is very skilled, listens and takes the time to answer all questions and concerns thoroughly. She is one of the best plastic surgeons I know! I would absolutely recommend her to my family and friends!
About Dr. Candis Lovelace, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Lovelace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovelace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovelace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lovelace works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovelace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovelace.
