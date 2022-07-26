Dr. Cannon Milani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cannon Milani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cannon Milani, MD
Dr. Cannon Milani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Medical School Jagiellonian University Medical College Krakow, Poland and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center.
Dr. Milani works at
Dr. Milani's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Tualatin Medical Office6041 Cadillac Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Directions (833) 574-2273
-
2
Pacific Shores Medical Group11480 Brookshire Ave Ste 309, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (925) 980-9024
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milani?
Dr. Milani is my wife's new Oncologist. We switched her care from another medical facility given Dr. Milani's stellar reputation. He has put my wife at ease with his incredible bedside manner. He explains the treatment plan in detail and in a language we can actually understand given the complexity of Oncology treatment protocols. I cannot speak highly enough of his engagement in her care.
About Dr. Cannon Milani, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1811212491
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Boston University Sch Med
- Medical School Jagiellonian University Medical College Krakow, Poland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milani works at
Dr. Milani speaks Persian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Milani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.