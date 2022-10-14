Overview of Dr. Caple Spence, MD

Dr. Caple Spence, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Midwest City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Stillwater Medical Center.



Dr. Spence works at Midwest City in Midwest City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.