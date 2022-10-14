Dr. Caple Spence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caple Spence, MD
Overview of Dr. Caple Spence, MD
Dr. Caple Spence, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Midwest City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Stillwater Medical Center.

Dr. Spence's Office Locations
Midwest City8121 National Ave Ste 210, Midwest City, OK 73110 Directions (405) 455-3393
Hospital Affiliations
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
5 Star All Across the Board!
About Dr. Caple Spence, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134157340
Education & Certifications
- Tampa General Hospital
- Geo Washington University School Med
- George Washington University Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spence has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spence accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spence has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spence on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spence speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Spence. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spence.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.