Dr. Christ has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cara Christ, MD
Overview of Dr. Cara Christ, MD
Dr. Cara Christ, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center, Northern Cochise Community Hospital and White Mountain Regional Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christ's Office Locations
- 1 150 N 18th Ave Ste 500, Phoenix, AZ 85007 Directions (602) 542-1140
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
- Northern Cochise Community Hospital
- White Mountain Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christ?
About Dr. Cara Christ, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1639369036
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christ has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Christ. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christ.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christ, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christ appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.