Dr. Cara Connors, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Leconte Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Connors works at UT Family Physicians Alcoa in Alcoa, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.