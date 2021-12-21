Overview of Dr. Cara Dawson, MD

Dr. Cara Dawson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center



Dr. Dawson works at Colorado Center of Medical Excellence in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.