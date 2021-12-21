Dr. Cara Dawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cara Dawson, MD
Dr. Cara Dawson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Dr. Dawson works at
Dr. Dawson's Office Locations
Colorado Center of Medical Excellence4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 300, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (720) 821-3767
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Time to write a current review about Dr. Dawson! I've been seeing Dr. Cari Dawson for 3 years now. I find her to be extremely thorough and astute. She feels like a personal companion when it comes to my healthcare needs. Dr. Dawson also exemplifies a great deal of compassion as a person, on top of being an excellent doctor. She takes all of the time needed to answer questions, and to listen to you as the patient. And, in the past, when needed she has provided me with good referrals, which is a reflection of her practice as well. I have never waited more than 10 minutes to be seen on appointment day, and all of her staff members are efficient and friendly as well. I am thankful to Dr. Dawson and her health-care team.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1023193604
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Dr. Dawson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.