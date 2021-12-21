See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Denver, CO
Dr. Cara Dawson, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Cara Dawson, MD

Dr. Cara Dawson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center

Dr. Dawson works at Colorado Center of Medical Excellence in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dawson's Office Locations

    Colorado Center of Medical Excellence
    4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 300, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3767

  • Rose Medical Center

Thyroid Goiter
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Thyroid Goiter
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

Thyroid Goiter
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Breath Testing
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Physical Examination
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Runner's Knee
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Spirometry
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Syncope
Urinalysis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Wheezing
    Aetna
    American Republic
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Assurant Health
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Cofinity
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    Kaiser Permanente
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    MedHealthInsurance
    Meritain Health
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    NGS CoreSource
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 21, 2021
    Time to write a current review about Dr. Dawson! I've been seeing Dr. Cari Dawson for 3 years now. I find her to be extremely thorough and astute. She feels like a personal companion when it comes to my healthcare needs. Dr. Dawson also exemplifies a great deal of compassion as a person, on top of being an excellent doctor. She takes all of the time needed to answer questions, and to listen to you as the patient. And, in the past, when needed she has provided me with good referrals, which is a reflection of her practice as well. I have never waited more than 10 minutes to be seen on appointment day, and all of her staff members are efficient and friendly as well. I am thankful to Dr. Dawson and her health-care team.
    About Dr. Cara Dawson, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English
    1023193604
    University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Dr. Cara Dawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dawson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dawson works at Colorado Center of Medical Excellence in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Dawson’s profile.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

