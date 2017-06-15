See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Cara Downey, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Cara Downey, MD

Dr. Cara Downey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, The Woman's Hospital of Texas, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Dr. Downey works at Downey Plastic Surgery PLLC in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Downey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Downey Plastic Surgery PLLC
    1009 Missouri St, Houston, TX 77006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 930-2071
  2. 2
    Cara Downey, MD
    2500 West Loop S, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3863

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Benign Tumor
Breast Augmentation
Abdominoplasty
Benign Tumor
Breast Augmentation

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 15, 2017
    I am so happy with Dr. Downey. I appreciate how professional and honest Dr. Downey is when you have your consultation with her. Dr. Downey is obviously a perfectionist and I love the results!!!! I would highly recommend her.
    San Antonio, TX — Jun 15, 2017
    About Dr. Cara Downey, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013142165
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine Plastic Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Cara Downey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Downey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Downey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Downey works at Downey Plastic Surgery PLLC in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Downey’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Downey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

