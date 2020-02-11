Dr. Cara Grimes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cara Grimes, MD
Overview of Dr. Cara Grimes, MD
Dr. Cara Grimes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Grimes' Office Locations
CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-1107Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Columbia Doctors- Columbus Circle1790 Broadway Fl 12, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 305-1107
- 3 516 Route 303 Ste 4, Orangeburg, NY 10962 Directions (212) 305-1107
Advanced Obgyn Associates19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 2700S, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 493-2250
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grimes is highly professional, engaging and shows sincere interest in the patient. I did not feel rushed. Even her staff were engaging and easy to be with. The entire experience was positive.
About Dr. Cara Grimes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1083751184
Education & Certifications
- UC San Diego
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
