Overview of Dr. Cara Guilfoyle, MD

Dr. Cara Guilfoyle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lehi, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown.



Dr. Guilfoyle works at Mountain Point Multi-Specialty Clinic in Lehi, UT with other offices in Bethlehem, PA and Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.