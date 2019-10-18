See All General Surgeons in Lehi, UT
Dr. Cara Guilfoyle, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Cara Guilfoyle, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cara Guilfoyle, MD

Dr. Cara Guilfoyle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lehi, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown.

Dr. Guilfoyle works at Mountain Point Multi-Specialty Clinic in Lehi, UT with other offices in Bethlehem, PA and Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Guilfoyle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain Point Multi-Specialty Clinic
    3000 N Triumph Blvd Ste 110, Lehi, UT 84043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 345-3555
  2. 2
    Coordinated Health Primary Care-bethlehem
    2300 Highland Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 366-7333
  3. 3
    Breast Care Specialists P.c.
    250 Cetronia Rd Ste 302, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 366-7333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jordan Valley Medical Center
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Skin Screenings
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Guilfoyle?

    Oct 18, 2019
    I felt the office was very professional and I was glad to meet the doctor. She took her time and went over everything step by step.
    Sandy Eisenhard — Oct 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cara Guilfoyle, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cara Guilfoyle, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Guilfoyle to family and friends

    Dr. Guilfoyle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Guilfoyle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cara Guilfoyle, MD.

    About Dr. Cara Guilfoyle, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114181930
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bryn Mawr Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cara Guilfoyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guilfoyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guilfoyle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guilfoyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guilfoyle has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guilfoyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Guilfoyle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guilfoyle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guilfoyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guilfoyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Cara Guilfoyle, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.