Dr. Cara Hahs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cara Hahs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cara Hahs, MD
Dr. Cara Hahs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ballwin, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Hahs works at
Dr. Hahs' Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Clinic Oncology LLC15945 Clayton Rd Ste 120, Ballwin, MO 63011 Directions (314) 251-6000
-
2
Tower A621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 260A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-8001
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hahs?
Dr. Hahs and her staff are very caring and supportive. They were very good and answered my questions in a way that I could understand. Mercy is a great facility with a very professional staff. I would definitely recommend them to anyone.
About Dr. Cara Hahs, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1427031129
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- U Mo
- University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hahs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hahs accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hahs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hahs works at
Dr. Hahs has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.