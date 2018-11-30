See All General Surgeons in Ballwin, MO
Dr. Cara Hahs, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Ballwin, MO
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cara Hahs, MD

Dr. Cara Hahs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ballwin, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Hahs works at Mercy Clinic Breast Surgery in Ballwin, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hahs' Office Locations

    Mercy Clinic Oncology LLC
    15945 Clayton Rd Ste 120, Ballwin, MO 63011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-6000
    Tower A
    621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 260A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-8001

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 30, 2018
    Dr. Hahs and her staff are very caring and supportive. They were very good and answered my questions in a way that I could understand. Mercy is a great facility with a very professional staff. I would definitely recommend them to anyone.
    Nov 30, 2018
    About Dr. Cara Hahs, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427031129
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington Hospital Center
    • U Mo
    • University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cara Hahs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hahs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hahs accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hahs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hahs has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

