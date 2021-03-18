Dr. Hammonds has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cara Hammonds, MD
Overview of Dr. Cara Hammonds, MD
Dr. Cara Hammonds, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Benton, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Caldwell Medical Center, Crittenden Community Hospital, Lourdes Hospital and Marshall County Hospital.
Dr. Hammonds works at
Dr. Hammonds' Office Locations
Marshall County Surgical & Medical Group619 Old Symsonia Rd, Benton, KY 42025 Directions (270) 527-4800
- 2 225 Medical Center Dr Ste 206, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 441-4822
Crittenden Health Systems520 W Gum St, Marion, KY 42064 Directions (270) 965-5281
Marshall County Surgical & Medical Group617 Old Symsonia Rd, Benton, KY 42025 Directions (270) 527-4925
Hospital Affiliations
- Caldwell Medical Center
- Crittenden Community Hospital
- Lourdes Hospital
- Marshall County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to her Benton KY office. Dr. Hammonds was very thorough. She is warm, caring and her knowledge exceeds any doctor I have seen in the past. She spent a great deal of time with me discussing my RA. Discussed all options, treatments, tests, etc in great detail. She is phenomenal and I am so happy I went to her. I have been going to a doctor in Chicago for 5 years and he never gave me the care that I got from Dr. Hammond. Her staff is exceptional too. No one enjoys going to the doctor but I honestly look forward to my next visit.
About Dr. Cara Hammonds, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1841401494
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Internal Medicine
