Dr. Cara Hammonds, MD

Rheumatology
2.6 (5)
Map Pin Small Benton, KY
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cara Hammonds, MD

Dr. Cara Hammonds, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Benton, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Caldwell Medical Center, Crittenden Community Hospital, Lourdes Hospital and Marshall County Hospital.

Dr. Hammonds works at Marshall County Surgical & Medical Group in Benton, KY with other offices in Paducah, KY and Marion, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hammonds' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marshall County Surgical & Medical Group
    619 Old Symsonia Rd, Benton, KY 42025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 527-4800
  2. 2
    225 Medical Center Dr Ste 206, Paducah, KY 42003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 441-4822
  3. 3
    Crittenden Health Systems
    520 W Gum St, Marion, KY 42064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 965-5281
  4. 4
    Marshall County Surgical & Medical Group
    617 Old Symsonia Rd, Benton, KY 42025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 527-4925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Caldwell Medical Center
  • Crittenden Community Hospital
  • Lourdes Hospital
  • Marshall County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 18, 2021
    I went to her Benton KY office. Dr. Hammonds was very thorough. She is warm, caring and her knowledge exceeds any doctor I have seen in the past. She spent a great deal of time with me discussing my RA. Discussed all options, treatments, tests, etc in great detail. She is phenomenal and I am so happy I went to her. I have been going to a doctor in Chicago for 5 years and he never gave me the care that I got from Dr. Hammond. Her staff is exceptional too. No one enjoys going to the doctor but I honestly look forward to my next visit.
    ARareRose — Mar 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Cara Hammonds, MD
    About Dr. Cara Hammonds, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841401494
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hammonds has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hammonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hammonds has seen patients for Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammonds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammonds. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammonds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammonds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammonds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

