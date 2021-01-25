Dr. Cara Hennings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cara Hennings, MD
Overview
Dr. Cara Hennings, MD is a Dermatologist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Locations
Pediatric Dermatology - Children's Hospital At Erlanger979 E 3rd St Ste A-445, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-5693
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and will go the extra mile to find the correct treatment.
About Dr. Cara Hennings, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1639346448
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hennings has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hennings accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hennings has seen patients for Psoriasis, Acne and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hennings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hennings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hennings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hennings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hennings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.