Dr. Cara Hennings, MD is a Dermatologist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Hennings works at Erlanger Dermatology in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Psoriasis, Acne and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.