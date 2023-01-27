Dr. Cara Lyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cara Lyle, MD
Overview of Dr. Cara Lyle, MD
Dr. Cara Lyle, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Lyle works at
Dr. Lyle's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest6801 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Directions (440) 517-1966
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lyle?
Dr. Lyle is great. She is direct, and doesn't sugar coat things, which some make take as rudeness, but I appreacite honesty and transparency. Her staff is amazing as well.
About Dr. Cara Lyle, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1891114328
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyle works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.