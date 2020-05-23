Dr. Cara Pittari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pittari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cara Pittari, MD
Dr. Cara Pittari, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bristol, CT. They graduated from Saint Georges University School Of Medicine Granada, West Indies and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Waterbury Hospital.
Locations
Bristol Hospital Multi-Specialty Group, Bradley Street Primary Care61 Bradley St, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 584-8021Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Bristol Hospital Multi-Specialty Group Division of Neurology258 Spielman Hwy, Burlington, CT 06013 Directions (860) 585-9473
Bristol Hospital Multi-Specialty Group Division of Neurology464 Wolcott Rd, Wolcott, CT 06716 Directions (860) 585-9473
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr Pittari, she takes the time to listen to your concerns and values you.
About Dr. Cara Pittari, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1548493273
Education & Certifications
- Saint Georges University School Of Medicine Granada, West Indies
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pittari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittari.
