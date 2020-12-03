Dr. Cara Poland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cara Poland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cara Poland, MD
Dr. Cara Poland, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poland's Office Locations
- 1 25 Michigan St NE # MC038, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 391-3681
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poland?
Dr Poland was very kind to me and very attentive. She accurately assessed my situation and was honest with me about treatment options. I was honestly very nervous when I was initially referred to her because so many doctors treat pain patients like addicts, and I assumed that an addiction specialist would just assume that everyone on certain meds is automatically an addict. She dispelled my nerves immediately and was warm, funny, and kind. She also provided me with an excellent and much appreciated referral to a new primary care doctor. She's knowledgeable and treats people like human beings rather than numbers and statistics.
About Dr. Cara Poland, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1184890642
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poland accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Poland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.