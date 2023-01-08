Overview of Dr. Cara Rosenbaum, MD

Dr. Cara Rosenbaum, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Rosenbaum works at Myeloma Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Bone Cancer and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.