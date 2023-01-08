Dr. Cara Rosenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cara Rosenbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cara Rosenbaum, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Myeloma Center425 East 61st Street 8th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Sagamore Health Network
She is compassionate & through & a person you can trust who will be there for you every step of the way. She educates you on what to focus on and drown out all the rest of the noise . Bessed to have her as my physician.
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1326211160
Dr. Rosenbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenbaum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenbaum has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Bone Cancer and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.