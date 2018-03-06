See All Neurosurgeons in Morgantown, WV
Dr. Cara Sedney, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Cara Sedney, MD

Dr. Cara Sedney, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. 

Dr. Sedney works at West Virginia University Hospitals in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Bridgeport, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sedney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Virginia University Hospitals
    1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 293-7401
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    9183 PO Box, Morgantown, WV 26506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 293-7401
  3. 3
    Bridgeport Uhc Neurosurgery Clinic
    227 Medical Park Dr Ste 103, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (681) 342-3500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Neck
Traumatic Brain Injury
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Broken Neck
Traumatic Brain Injury
Treatment frequency

Treatment frequency



Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 06, 2018
    Dr. Sedney is very professional and thorough about her work. Her bedside manners are second to none, she doesn't rush you through and is more than glad to answer any question you have for her. I'd recommend her to anyone in and outside the WV area.
    — Mar 06, 2018
    About Dr. Cara Sedney, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922205525
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cara Sedney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sedney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sedney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sedney has seen patients for Broken Neck, Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sedney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sedney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sedney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

