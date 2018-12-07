Dr. Carah Burrill, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carah Burrill, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carah Burrill, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Weatherford, OK.
Dr. Burrill works at
Locations
-
1
Weatherford Complete Dental1333 E Main St Ste A, Weatherford, OK 73096 Directions (580) 217-5851
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burrill?
Very impressed
About Dr. Carah Burrill, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1598068165
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burrill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burrill accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Burrill using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Burrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burrill works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burrill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burrill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.