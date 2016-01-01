See All Pediatricians in Denver, CO
Dr. Carah Santos, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carah Santos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine|Pennsylvania State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Santos works at National Jewish Health in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Denver - Jackson
    1400 Jackson St # A542, Denver, CO 80206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6490
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Allergen Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lung Spirometry Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Carah Santos, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093941593
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Jewish Health|University Of Colorado
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lucile Packard Children's Hospital|Stanford University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine|Pennsylvania State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carah Santos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santos works at National Jewish Health in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Santos’s profile.

    Dr. Santos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

