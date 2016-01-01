Dr. Carah Santos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carah Santos, MD
Overview
Dr. Carah Santos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine|Pennsylvania State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
Denver - Jackson1400 Jackson St # A542, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (720) 764-6490Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carah Santos, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1093941593
Education & Certifications
- National Jewish Health|University Of Colorado
- Lucile Packard Children's Hospital|Stanford University
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine|Pennsylvania State University School Of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
