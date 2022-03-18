Dr. Caren Borjeson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borjeson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caren Borjeson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Caren Borjeson, DO
Dr. Caren Borjeson, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Dr. Borjeson's Office Locations
Affiliated Southwest Surgeons20033 N 19th Ave Bldg 3, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 439-1111
Abrazo Arrowhead Campus18701 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 439-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Best Dr for surgery felt safe has a great surgical team. The office staff are delightful I'm greatful to be a patient.
About Dr. Caren Borjeson, DO
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1063406668
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borjeson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borjeson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borjeson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borjeson has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Lipomas, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borjeson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Borjeson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borjeson.
