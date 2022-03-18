Overview of Dr. Caren Borjeson, DO

Dr. Caren Borjeson, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.



Dr. Borjeson works at Affiliated Southwest Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Lipomas, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.