Overview of Dr. Caren Craig, MD

Dr. Caren Craig, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.