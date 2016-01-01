Overview of Dr. Caren Kirschner, MD

Dr. Caren Kirschner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University Hospital and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Kirschner works at Fox Chase Pediatrics in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.