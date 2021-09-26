Dr. Schaecher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caren Schaecher, MD
Overview of Dr. Caren Schaecher, MD
Dr. Caren Schaecher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Schaecher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schaecher's Office Locations
-
1
BJC Medical Group Women's Health Care - Suite 3603009 N Ballas Rd Ste 360C, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-7220Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schaecher?
She is a amazing doctor! She hears you and she listens , you have a voice. She’ll do whatever she can to help you , she’s attentive and thorough. I absolutely love her.
About Dr. Caren Schaecher, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1326067711
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaecher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schaecher using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schaecher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaecher works at
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaecher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaecher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaecher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaecher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.