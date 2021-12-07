Dr. Caren Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caren Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Caren Taylor, MD
Dr. Caren Taylor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
Strong Memorial Hospital601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-4517Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Venice Gastroenterology825 VENETIAN PKWY, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 483-5730
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first colonoscopy with Dr. Taylor and I can tell you that if you are looking for someone competent, talented and who can communicate clearly how will be the procedure, that's Dr. Taylor and her team! I'm really pleased with her. Everything went smooth!
About Dr. Caren Taylor, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1679872808
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Diarrhea, Dysphagia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
