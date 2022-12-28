Dr. Caren Wilkie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caren Wilkie, MD
Overview of Dr. Caren Wilkie, MD
Dr. Caren Wilkie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Wilkie's Office Locations
Florida Health Care Plans Inc201 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 100, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 238-3295
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wilkie is just superb. She explained everything before my great surgery in a very comprehensive manner. She also called me on the day after aurgery to be sure all was ok, on a Saturday. I could not be happier, Andi am a very picky registered nurse.
About Dr. Caren Wilkie, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilkie accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkie has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.