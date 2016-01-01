Overview of Dr. Carey Bledsoe, DPM

Dr. Carey Bledsoe, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Bledsoe works at S M. Hammad Rizvi M D Inc. in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.