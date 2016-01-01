Dr. Carey Bledsoe, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bledsoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carey Bledsoe, DPM
Dr. Carey Bledsoe, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
S M. Hammad Rizvi M D Inc.901 San Bernardino Rd Ste 104, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 946-6643Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Empire Foot and Ankle Center Inc.299 W Foothill Blvd Ste 124, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 946-6643
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Podiatric Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558352971
- Whittier Hospital Medical Center, Whittier, Ca. Podiatric Surgical Residency-24.
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Brigham Young University
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bledsoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bledsoe.
