Dr. Carey Chronis, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (15)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carey Chronis, MD

Dr. Carey Chronis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, St. John's Regional Medical Center and Ventura County Medical Center.

Dr. Chronis works at Carey Chronis, MD in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chronis' Office Locations

  1
    Carey B Chronis MD
    801 S Victoria Ave Ste 200, Ventura, CA 93003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center
  • Ventura County Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Circumcision
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Abdominal Pain
Circumcision
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 31, 2016
    We absolutely love Dr. Chronis. He's always been very kind and sweet and very straight to the point when it comes to out kids health and well-being. Any time we've had a question or concern, he and and his wonderful staff has always been there with the answer. We recently moved to North Carolina and we still fly back to see Dr. Chronis for the kids check-ups. I even call him incase theres something wrong and he's extremely helpful even though we're across the country. We highly recommend him.
    April Buli in Concord, NC — Jan 31, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carey Chronis, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851405450
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ohio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carey Chronis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chronis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chronis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chronis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chronis works at Carey Chronis, MD in Ventura, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chronis’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chronis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chronis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chronis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chronis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

