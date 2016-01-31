Dr. Carey Chronis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chronis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carey Chronis, MD
Overview of Dr. Carey Chronis, MD
Dr. Carey Chronis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, St. John's Regional Medical Center and Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Chronis works at
Dr. Chronis' Office Locations
Carey B Chronis MD801 S Victoria Ave Ste 200, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
We absolutely love Dr. Chronis. He's always been very kind and sweet and very straight to the point when it comes to out kids health and well-being. Any time we've had a question or concern, he and and his wonderful staff has always been there with the answer. We recently moved to North Carolina and we still fly back to see Dr. Chronis for the kids check-ups. I even call him incase theres something wrong and he's extremely helpful even though we're across the country. We highly recommend him.
About Dr. Carey Chronis, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1851405450
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chronis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chronis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chronis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chronis works at
Dr. Chronis speaks French and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chronis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chronis.
