Dr. Carey Dobbins-Sood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Carey Dobbins-Sood, MD
Overview of Dr. Carey Dobbins-Sood, MD
Dr. Carey Dobbins-Sood, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Acworth, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Dobbins-Sood works at
Dr. Dobbins-Sood's Office Locations
1
Elijah Gilbert, MD | Wellstar Kennestone OB/GYN4550 Cobb Parkway North NW Ste 301, Acworth, GA 30101 Directions (678) 574-3135
2
Carey Dobbins-Sood699 Church St NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 793-9750
3
Carey Dobbins-Sood120 Stonebridge Pkwy, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (678) 445-5941
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my ONGYN for many years. She is caring and if a calming nature. Would recommend to anyone.
About Dr. Carey Dobbins-Sood, MD
- Podiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1336326958
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobbins-Sood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobbins-Sood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobbins-Sood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobbins-Sood works at
Dr. Dobbins-Sood has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobbins-Sood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobbins-Sood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobbins-Sood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobbins-Sood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobbins-Sood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.