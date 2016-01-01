Overview of Dr. Carey Lloyd, MD

Dr. Carey Lloyd, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brigham City, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Brigham City Community Hospital.



Dr. Lloyd works at Brigham Pediatrics in Brigham City, UT with other offices in Farr West, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.