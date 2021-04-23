Dr. Carey Nathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carey Nathan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Colon Rectal Surgery Associates4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 216, Newark, DE 19713 Directions
- Christiana Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I saw her about five years ago for hemorrhoid problems... This doctor literally saved me from wearing pads and bleeding with the rubber band therapy... she is a miracle worker!
- Cook Co Hospital University Ill College Med
- Christiana Hlth Care Systems
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- University of Virginia
Dr. Nathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nathan has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathan.
