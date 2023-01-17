Dr. Carey Strom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carey Strom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carey Strom, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Cedars-Sinai Med Ctr/UCLA
Dr. Strom works at
Locations
Carey Strom M.D.8631 W 3rd St # 1017E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 550-0400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Strom, his office, and the who team at at Beverly Hills Surgical Center were - as usual - kind and compassionate and informative. Had my second endoscopy and colonoscopy over the years... I couldn't recommend Dr Strom and his group any more!!
About Dr. Carey Strom, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1720015019
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Med Ctr/UCLA
- U Ill Hosp
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strom works at
Dr. Strom has seen patients for Diarrhea, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Strom speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Strom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.