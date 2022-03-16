Dr. Carey Williams, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carey Williams, DPM
Overview of Dr. Carey Williams, DPM
Dr. Carey Williams, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Sunflower County Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada.
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
North Mississippi Foot Spec PC1735 University Ave, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (877) 744-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- South Sunflower County Hospital
- University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I had been having a lot of problems with my feet. It had gotten to where I could only wear one pair of my shoes. I was fortunate enough to find out this doctor was coming to my area once a week. The very first time I called I was surprised because I got to make an appt right away. I didn’t have to wait long. Dr. Williams and his entire team are awesome. So friendly and they never rush you. They all take time to listen. I had surgery on both feet this past summer. I have zero complaints. Dr. Williams and his team were perfect. I feel very blessed to have gotten to know these wonderful people.
About Dr. Carey Williams, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1174557466
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
