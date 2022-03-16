Overview of Dr. Carey Williams, DPM

Dr. Carey Williams, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Sunflower County Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada.



Dr. Williams works at North Mississippi Foot Spec PC in Oxford, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.