Dr. Carhine Pierre-Lambert, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (41)
Overview of Dr. Carhine Pierre-Lambert, MD

Dr. Carhine Pierre-Lambert, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from University of New York-Buffalo School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.

Dr. Pierre-Lambert works at Primary Care Center at Lake Mary - South Sun Dr in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL and Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pierre-Lambert's Office Locations

    1071 S Sun Dr Ste 1043, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 333-1616
    Heathrow OB-GYN
    1319 S International Pkwy Ste 1151, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 333-1616
    Orange City OBGYN
    932 Saxon Blvd Ste B, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 775-0839
    Oviedo Women's Health Center
    2078 Winter Springs Blvd, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 453-2072

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    About Dr. Carhine Pierre-Lambert, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1205138559
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
• New York Medical College - Westchester Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
• University of New York-Buffalo School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pierre-Lambert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pierre-Lambert has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pierre-Lambert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierre-Lambert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierre-Lambert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierre-Lambert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierre-Lambert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.