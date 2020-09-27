Overview of Dr. Cari Cordell, MD

Dr. Cari Cordell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.



Dr. Cordell works at CHI St. Vincent Orthopedic Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Neuroplasty and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.