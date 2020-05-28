Overview of Dr. Cari Lyle, MD

Dr. Cari Lyle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Lyle works at Dr. Cari Eliza Lyle in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA and Meadville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Ectropion of Eyelid and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.