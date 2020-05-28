See All Ophthalmologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Cari Lyle, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (8)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cari Lyle, MD

Dr. Cari Lyle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Lyle works at Dr. Cari Eliza Lyle in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA and Meadville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Ectropion of Eyelid and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lyle's Office Locations

    Pittsburgh Oculoplastic Associates Ltd
    5750 Centre Ave Ste 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 681-4220
    Pittsburgh Oculoplastic Assocs
    6001 Stonewood Dr Ste 304, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 681-4220
    200 Delafield Rd Ste 3000, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 681-4220
    Meadville Opthalmology Associates
    390 Linden St, Meadville, PA 16335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 681-4220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Ectropion of Eyelid
Visual Field Defects
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 28, 2020
    Simply wonderful. Dr. Lyle was very pleasant and explained the procedure thoroughly. I had a few Chalazions removed with very little discomfort. It really felt as if I were spending time with a friend. I highly recommend her!
    Rose Staples — May 28, 2020
    About Dr. Cari Lyle, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841240827
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Iowa
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
