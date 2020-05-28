Dr. Cari Lyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cari Lyle, MD
Overview of Dr. Cari Lyle, MD
Dr. Cari Lyle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Lyle's Office Locations
-
1
Pittsburgh Oculoplastic Associates Ltd5750 Centre Ave Ste 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 681-4220
-
2
Pittsburgh Oculoplastic Assocs6001 Stonewood Dr Ste 304, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 681-4220
- 3 200 Delafield Rd Ste 3000, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 681-4220
-
4
Meadville Opthalmology Associates390 Linden St, Meadville, PA 16335 Directions (412) 681-4220
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Simply wonderful. Dr. Lyle was very pleasant and explained the procedure thoroughly. I had a few Chalazions removed with very little discomfort. It really felt as if I were spending time with a friend. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Cari Lyle, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyle has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Ectropion of Eyelid and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.