Dr. Cari Sorrell, MD
Overview
Dr. Cari Sorrell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Locations
South Plains Anesthesia3610 24th St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 793-3141
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the absolute best doctor that it has been my privilege to be a patient of. Very professional and also cares about her patients well being. She explains everything in a way that is easy to understand and addresses any concerns that you may have.
About Dr. Cari Sorrell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sorrell has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
