Overview of Dr. Carin Appel, MD

Dr. Carin Appel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Appel works at Women's Healthcare Associates in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.