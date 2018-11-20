Dr. Carin Appel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carin Appel, MD
Overview of Dr. Carin Appel, MD
Dr. Carin Appel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Appel's Office Locations
Rhodesia A Castillo MD1301 S Coulter St Ste 300, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 355-6330
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Appel! She has been my doctor for 5 years. Last year, I was having issues with anemia and needed a hysterectomy. She performed a laparoscopic, robotic surgery and I healed beautifully! I would recommend Dr. Appel to anyone. She takes time to listen to concerns and will answer any question. She is the best!
About Dr. Carin Appel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
