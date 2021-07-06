Dr. Carin Craig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carin Craig, MD
Overview of Dr. Carin Craig, MD
Dr. Carin Craig, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They graduated from SABA University and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Craig works at
Dr. Craig's Office Locations
Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA515 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 681-8911
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor in town, she was with me throughout my tough time. A profession, compassionate and experienced doctor. When all the doctors told me that i will lose my uterus with a 17cm uterine fibroid at a young age, she saved it. I woke up to a surprise. I highly recommend her she is the best.
About Dr. Carin Craig, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1417964073
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ne Med Center
- SABA University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Craig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craig works at
Dr. Craig has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Craig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Craig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.