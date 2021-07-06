Overview of Dr. Carin Craig, MD

Dr. Carin Craig, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They graduated from SABA University and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Craig works at Carpinteria Family Practice in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.