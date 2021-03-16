See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Carin Gonsalves, MD

Interventional Radiology
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Carin Gonsalves, MD

Dr. Carin Gonsalves, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Gonsalves works at Jefferson Metastatic Uveal Melanoma Multidisciplinary Ctr in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gonsalves' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Metastatic Uveal Melanoma Multidisciplinary Ctr
    111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Dept of Radiology
    132 S 10th St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Jefferson Comprehensive Vein Care
    909 Walnut St Lowr Level, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Volume CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET Scan
Volume CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET Scan

Volume CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PET Scan
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Breast Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Carin Gonsalves, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1568495760
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gonsalves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonsalves accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gonsalves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonsalves works at Jefferson Metastatic Uveal Melanoma Multidisciplinary Ctr in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gonsalves’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonsalves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonsalves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonsalves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonsalves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

