Dr. Carin Hopps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carin Hopps, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carin Hopps, MD
Dr. Carin Hopps, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Hopps works at
Dr. Hopps' Office Locations
-
1
Promedica Physicians Genito-urinary2120 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 531-8558
-
2
ProMedica Genito-Urinary Surgeons - Monroe214 E Elm Ave Ste 101, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions
-
3
Monroe Satellite905 N Macomb St, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 243-9620
Hospital Affiliations
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hopps?
Dr Hopps is very knowledgeable, courteous, kind and funny (something we patients don't often get to see. I had seen a review one time that said the person has to wait 60 minutes after their appointment. The only time in the 3 years I've seen her that that happened was the day the man died in her exam room and she had to revive him. Most people would have cancelled the rest of the day, but she kept going. She was pretty shaken when she came in (I was the 1st or 2nd after it happened) but she is dedicated to her patients. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Carin Hopps, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1003893413
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University Medical College - New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Medical College Ohio
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hopps has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hopps accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hopps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hopps works at
Dr. Hopps has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hopps on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopps. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hopps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hopps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.