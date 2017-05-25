Dr. Alfaro-Franco accepts Aetna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carina Alfaro-Franco, MD
Dr. Carina Alfaro-Franco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Buffalo General Hospital CAR100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-1784Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Aetna
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independent Health
Saw Dr. Alfaro-Franco in the ER. Dr. Alfaro-Franco has wonderful bedside manner, extremely informative and easy to understand. Her caring way made my father feel confident that she cared for his best medical and personal interest!
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1760478457
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Cardiovascular Disease
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Alfaro-Franco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfaro-Franco.
